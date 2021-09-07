Traveling can be a rewarding experience, especially with the animals along for the ride. Canada is a vast country with beautiful destinations and wonderful entertainment. Pet-friendly areas can make the journey to Canada special. Although, certain steps and precautions should be handled before going on the trip.

Crossing the Border

Just as a human needs a passport and proper vaccinations, so does the pet. In general, the dog will need to have a rabies vaccination certificate in English or French, identification of what type of animal it is, date of immunization, trade name, the serial number of licensed vaccine and duration of immunity. The pet will also need a medical certification of health, stating the pet is healthy and has no diseases.

Once at the border, be prepared to show proper papers and to go through an inspection. There are two fees associated with the inspection:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CIFA)

Non-vaccinated pets

Therefore, if bringing in pet food, be sure that it follows regulations. The Health of Animals Regulations has set the following standards:

Pet food needs to be under 44 pounds

Dog food made in the United States is permissible.

The pet must be with owner at the time of entry

Another thing that is wise to know, is the restricted breed list. Ontario and Toronto, Canada does not allow: Pit Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers and Staffordshire Terriers.

Suggestions of Great Places to Stay in Canada

A family vacation is unique when traveling with a pet. Canada offers many hotels and attractions that are pet-friendly. The country in whole tries to accommodate a family with pets, so that the vacation is enjoyable.

Nova Scotia:

Offers multiple hotels that are pet-friendly and two wonderful pets welcomed attractions. Point Pleasant Park is an “off the leash” park, where the pets get to roam freely, while the family gets to enjoy the views of the ocean. When the family is ready to eat, bring the pet along and eat at The Foggy Goggle. They allow pets on the patio as well as provide chew toys.

British Columbia:

Another magnificent destination is Victoria. This city has 47 hotels, 12 attractions and 10 restaurants that are pet-friendly. High End Dog, a bakery, which caters to dogs is one stop not to miss on the family adventures. Take a hike at Admiralty Point, which is an easy hiking trail that takes an hour and a half to finish.

Another magnificent destination is Victoria. This city has 47 hotels, 12 attractions and 10 restaurants that are pet-friendly. High End Dog, a bakery, which caters to dogs is one stop not to miss on the family adventures. Take a hike at Admiralty Point, which is an easy hiking trail that takes an hour and a half to finish.

Alberta:

Offers many attractions for pets throughout the area. For dogs that like to run freely, The Oxbows Off Leash Dog Park, is one of many parks to scour.

Offers many attractions for pets throughout the area. For dogs that like to run freely, The Oxbows Off Leash Dog Park, is one of many parks to scour.

No matter where the family decides to head off to in Canada, there are plenty of adventures waiting. More information for a pet-friendly trip to Canada can be found at PetFriendly.ca. Just remember to take care of the necessary items like rabies certification and pet kits before heading out of town. Lastly, do not forget to test to make sure the pet can handle the long distance trip and take all your necessities like travel dishes along with you.