The role of digital technology today and the future implies the need for firms and companies to continuously seek to avail and modernize technological avenues of doing business. The internet has provided a dynamic environment whereby firms compete to avail business solutions to the most of possibility. This state of affairs exemplifies the latest introduction of Alexi’s voice recognition to Ryanair search options of flights, hotels and flight status on the firm’s web. The voice recognition feature is an effort in the right direction as it will help the budget airline reach a further niche that would have not been if it hadn’t prompted the development.

This kind of feature has been tried successfully by Korean airline as well as travel search engines Kayak who posits it helps those who can’t write as well. The budget airline, Ryanair, move therefore is a great fete in recognizing the role of inclusivity in the sales process. The app is linked to a skill app and responds to its caller verbally, unlike apps that respond by providing written pages over the web. The app will provide information service but cannot yet be used for booking as development is still under way.

Competitive Future and Forecasts

The new features come with a new package that include connection to and support for apple pay. This has enabled customers to perform in-app purchases via its fingerprint touch identity authentication system. The app also include in information on connection to European flights.

The airliner has a list of upcoming improvements for the app. According to airliner representative, through an email, the new app in the future will be inclusive of paying through MyRyanair as well as some calendar integration. Noting the budget airline consistent effort to becoming a low cost travel partner for many in Europe, the latest features is a sign that the firm is committed to a progressively competitive future and forecasts clearly the role that technology will play in future business prospect. It is highly unlikely that the business level strategy will let the firm’s down. The airliner renowned effort in structural efficiencies is expected to be a great compliment to this new technological dispensation that the firm has adopted of late.

Introduce Planes with More Space

To achieve higher results, the airliner has also announced it will introduce roomier planes with new Boeing 737 max carriers. The new planes are expected to be launched next supreme with Zodiac slim line seats. This expected development is certain to increase the airline competitive edge in the European market a great deal. The development matches the current market trends and is likely to have an effect in the airline business as for many days it has been the preserve of premium airliners thus alienating a major market, which Ryanair is known to be very efficient in. with the right prices as usual, the future of the airline is brim with Opportunity.

The Unveiling of the Travel Chat Bots

Technology is changing all facets of the social interaction and business, including the social media and air travel. For instance, the social media site Facebook recently unveiled the incorporation of messenger bots to enhance its user experience. According to Amadeus Innovation blog, bots are defined as small pieces of software pre-programmed with interactions to make communication seamless and natural. Under the Facebook arrangement, the messenger bots will take the role of personal virtual assistants, which can send you links to trending articles under any given topic.

Chat Bots Learn from Everyday Human Interactions

Some of the most outstanding features on messenger bots include the natural language processing and the ability to learn from everyday human interactions. With regards to customer proximity, specialized bots called Chat bots can be amazingly resourceful. For instance, you can use the bots to raise the credit limit at your bank by sending a simple message or track your parcel in sites such as EBay and Amazon without typing long drawn details such as the serial number. In the travel industry, Amadeus and other companies are tapping into bots to make them meaningful in business and travel to achieve hassle free travel experience.

This experience can be achieved by combining individual travel information with the contents of the destination. During travel, the bots can be enhanced to retrieve useful information such as details about boarding, boarding gate, terminal, time of flight and airport information whenever a request is made. To attain desired companionship, bots can be enhanced to inspire travelers and allow travelers to make bookings on the go in addition to offering personalized destination recommendations based on the user’s preferences. The other area of exploitation is developing bots that can anticipate the needs of the travelers and send notices on matters such as delayed or canceled flights.

Bots Will Revolutionize the Travel Business

Bots can also go a long to revolutionize the business side of things by boosting the customer service experience and reducing the operating cost. Case in point, passengers can receive boarding passes and flight information from sites such as Yahoo or Facebook Messenger. Passengers can also chat with airline support team using messenger apps that act much the same way as travel agents. The end result is a leaner, customer service station and a call center that is responsive to every passenger needs. One question that will still linger in the minds of many people is whether chat bots can generate more revenue as effectively as humans. Ryanair entered into an agreement with Amadeus in September 2014 to avail cheap fares and ancillary service to Amadeus subscribers.

Ryanair Improves Its Customer Service

Ryanair is undoubtedly one of the largest and most successful low-cost airlines in the world. The Irish based airline has carved a niche for itself by offering affordable tickets and opened the skies to a huge, hitherto uncovered section of the population. In 2015, the company year-end-aircraft fleet stood slightly above 300, with Boeing 737’s forming the bulk of the fleet. Ryanair also boasts of having over 10,000 highly skilled aviation professionals keen to maintain the airlines high performance and incredible safety record. Prior to the emergence of Ryanair, the practice of accessing charges on boarding passes, offering flight without complimentary food or drinks and giving restrictions on the quantity and size of carry-on luggage on the plane was unheard of in Europe.

To boost its levels of profitability, the company has launched a user-friendly website and a mobile app that will enable travelers to book flights quickly and prioritized seat allocation. Remote testing technology played a critical role in making the site agile and responsive to the needs of the travelers. Ryanair business model follows a simple and straightforward model that emphasizes cheap transportation to attract price conscious consumers. The operating model, on the other hand, follows structural and executional model which focuses on “doing things correctly” to ensure operational efficiency.

How Ryanair developed multi-platform digital experiences

Since its establishment in 1984, Ryanair has grown from a small airline to become Europe’s favorite airline with an impressive tally of 1,800 daily flights from over 80 bases connecting to 200 plus destinations in 33 countries. One of the challenges the company and other airlines are facing today is learning how to enhance the online researching and holiday booking experience. The booking process is fraught with many hurdles, most of which can lead to costly mistakes or ruin an otherwise great holiday. The matter is made worse by the existence of a large number of travel options as well as platforms which all look eerily similar. The other challenge airlines must grapple with is the high rates of abandonment in online bookings. New technologies are the future of Ryanair.

Adopting New Technologies to Improve Customer Satisfaction

According to a recent survey results published on Travolution, 80 % of travelers abandon online air travel bookings annually due to a host of reasons including poor user experience and window shopping. Poor user experience, according to another survey is attributed to less desirable functionality in many booking sites. This unpleasant experience has a direct impact on airline company’s bottom line, vis-à-vis a drop in the revenues and customer satisfaction. To overcome these ingrained industry challenges, many companies are quickly adopting new technologies to help them keep up with customer demands. This is evident in the aggressive uptake and growth of mobile internet browsing, even though issues touching on responsiveness and compatibility are still unsettled.

The failure to address the mobile limitations is actually causing the airline industry a fortune, because it is causing mobile shoppers to abandon travel booking altogether. Figures unveiled by Travolution indicate that £2.7 billion is lost annually by UK airlines due to ineffective mobile user experience. However, there is a glimmer of hope as evident in the growing number of people using tablets to undertake online bookings. The other ray of hope stems from the increase in the use of user experience or UX in the travel industry to solve customer demands. Today, airlines can conduct UX research through remote usability testing techniques that incorporate the customer component directly into the decision making process.

Boosting the Resourcefulness of the Digital Assets

Airlines such as Ryanair have totally transformed their online customer experience by incorporating the customer central approach, which focuses on boosting the resourcefulness of the digital assets. This in turn has changed people’s perception regarding Ryanair’s service offerings. The company’s “Always Getting Better” program alongside the unveiling of a new website has seen the airline attracts 50 million hits every month. The website features a host of enhancements that have streamlined and reduced the flight booking process. The accounting section is also enhanced to make it easy for regular passengers to save critical travel and payment information. The other important tool is UserZoom, an unmoderated testing software tool for generating qualitative and quantitative data.

For example, users can perform task based research to find cheapest fares or booking dates. The whole policy of placing users at the forefront of every design decision has helped Ryanair address the frustrations passengers go through every often when booking flights online. To enhance its multi-platform digital experience, the company has also unveiled a new MyRyanair platform, which many industry analysts believe will disrupt the travel industry. This is part of the wider plan by the airline to become a digital travel company running on a customer oriented technology to take advantage of advanced user experience (UX) design. According to Silicon Republic magazine, Ryanair has already hired a team of 200 tech workers and distributed iPads to its 3,500 pilots to ensure program success.

MyRyanair platform was built by software engineering experts from Comtrade and aims to speed up the booking process by 20 %. The application is also set to give 106 million travelers, who use Ryanair annually new digitally disruptive services that will allow them to receive restaurant tips or links to share taxis. MyRyanair comes at a time when Ryanair’s is planning an ambitious project to increase its passenger numbers to 180 million by 2014, and working out a solution that will help it fill four Boeing 737’s every minute during peak boarding hours. Ryanair believes in enhancing personal user-experience using technology is the right thing to do, because of the increase in the number of tech savvy travelers.

About us

It is important to note that we are not in any way associated with Ryanair, except that we fly it a lot and are part critics and part fans of the same.