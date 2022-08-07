Leaving an animal alone in a house while the family takes a vacation, could be atrocious. However, taking the animal along can also bring up safety hazards. Therefore, preparing the car and pet for the journey, will ensure safety for all within the car.

Things to Pack in the Car

A person would not forget to pack their toothbrush; the same should go for the essentials for pets. As a general rule, bring the following:

Dog food should be inside a safe travel container. The Container Store offers the Pet Travel-Tainer.

Have water readily available. Petsmart offers the e.g. Top Paw Travel Pet Water Bottle in 11 and 22-ounce selections.

Toys are a comfort and time-consuming activity for the pet. Make sure to pack multiple toys to keep the dog happy.

Line the area in which the pet will be traveling in. Chewy.com offers the K&H Pet Products Economy Cargo Cover for Sports Utility Vehicles. If the pet is going to be riding in the backseat so that luggage can go in the backend, using something similar to a car seat saver, will keep seats from pet hair.

Have a blanket that the animal enjoys as well, to make the ride seem more like home.

Safety Restraints

Loose objects in a car become projectiles when the breaks must be pressed quickly. If the animal is not inside of a carrier, then they need to have a seatbelt or harness on, to properly guard them.

Seat-belts – Using a harness and the car’s seat-belt system, can keep any size dog from going through the window, thrashing about or moving freely. Clickit Utility has been crash-tested and proven to be top of the line of harnesses. However, the best option to get the family pet safely to the destination is a crate.

Safety Tips and Tricks

Do not let the pet roam around in the car.

The front seat is for humans only.

All hands, feet, tails and heads must be inside of the car at all times.

Take multiple rest stops . The general rule is that a rest stop is needed, every two hours.

. The general rule is that a rest stop is needed, every two hours. Never leave the pet alone in a car. The temperature inside of a vehicle rises quickly. High temperatures can cause dehydration, heatstroke and death.

Be prepared for motion sickness and other illnesses along the way.

and other illnesses along the way. Talk to the veterinarian before leaving; they can assist with preparing a first aid kit with needed medicines.

Take a few test drives before the long haul. The first test should be no more than thirty minutes long. While on the test drive, watch the pets’ behavior, this will be the first line of defense for sickness, anxiety and hyperactivity.

Remember, when traveling, the important thing is to get there safely. Being prepared for the worst can give the pet owner, peace of mind. Plan out what to bring on the trip and recheck to make sure everything is packed the day of the trip.