Summers can be brutal in many areas, especially in the South. Most airline carriers have taken part in keeping pets safe by implementing pet-safe programs. For example, American Airlines imposes an embargo at 85 degrees Fahrenheit if the animal is checked in or shipped as cargo. Another carrier, Delta Air, provides a Summer Live Animal Program that picks up animals by vans and delivers the animal to the destination area. Airlines impose these embargoes to keep from dehydration, heatstroke and death.

United States Airline Information

Knowing the rules and regulations of an airline carrier can help with planning a trip. Nonetheless, knowing that the airline will keep the family pet safe is the most important thing.

Air Canada – They have restrictions on breeds, when animals can fly and how to ship through cargo.

– They have restrictions on breeds, when animals can fly and how to ship through cargo. ExpressJet Airlines – They do not impose an embargo on what animals may fly but they do have strict limits on how many live animals may be shipped as cargo.

– They do not impose an embargo on what animals may fly but they do have strict limits on how many live animals may be shipped as cargo. Frontier Airlines – This company no longer allows pets to fly as checked baggage or cargo.

– This company no longer allows pets to fly as checked baggage or cargo. US Airways – This company does not allow cargo or check-in pets.

Symptoms and Signs of Heatstroke and Dehydration

The importance of embargoes during summer and extreme winter temperatures are there to keep animals safe. However, even with precautions, things do happen.

Heatstroke

Panting excessively

Tongue is unusually bright red

Heart rate is increased- Normal range is between 60 and 140 beats per minute

Breathing heavily

Thick saliva or vomiting

Expression is anxious or panicked

Disorientation

Dehydration

Excessive urination

Very little urination is also a sign

Sticky dry gums

Skin elasticity- the skin should bounce back to normal, if it does not and sticks up or does not move, then the fluid is too low in the dog’s body

Eyes are sunken in

Lethargic

In the Event of Heatstroke and Dehydration

Although most know not to leave any animal in the car or closed spaces during high temperatures, sometimes it is forgotten. Therefore, getting the pet out of sunlight or a hot area, is the first step in cooling the animal down. Cool cloths should be placed upon the head and in the front of the neck immediately to bring the animals’ temperature down. Leave the eyes, nose and mouth area open so that the animal does not panic and can breathe. Keep water running onto the belly of the animal, this will help in cooling down the internal organs. As soon as the pet is cooled off enough that their breathing is not erratic, take them to the veterinarian.

Summer’s high heat can cause dehydration quickly. Make sure the animal has fresh, clean water at all times and clean the water bowl daily, so bacteria are not an issue. Do not exercise with the animal in extreme heat of 75 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. When trying to re-hydrate, use Pedialyte mixed with water to provide nutrients lost. Keep the animal in a cool place while transporting to the veterinarian.