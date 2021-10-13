Over 932 million passengers caught flights on United States carriers during 2016. More passengers chose to fly on Southwest than any other airline followed by American and Delta with most flights filling to about 84 percent occupancy. The average passenger trip length was 1,474 miles. The busiest month for airports in the United States was July followed closely by June and August. Many different airports saw a rise in the number of passengers catching flights bound for cities in the United States.

5 Busiest Airports in the United States

The busiest airport in the United States remains Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. Over 44,873,000 passengers caught a flight from this airport, which is a decrease of 0.56 percent over the previous year. Delta maintains the world’s busiest hub at this airport which also serves as a hub for Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Spirit Airlines.

The second busiest airport in the United States is O’Hare International Airport in Chicago where over 31,132,000 passengers started their air flight. This airport has eight runways which are more than any other United States airport. O’Hare serves as a hub airport for United and American along with being a focus city for Frontier and Sprint.

Los Angeles International Airport is the third busiest airport with over 27,465,000 passengers catching flights from this California airport. This airport serves as a focus or hub city for more mainland United States carriers than any other United States airport, it is also the only airport to rank in the top five for both passengers embarked and cargo moved.

The fourth busiest airport for flights to United States cities is Denver International Airport, which is also the largest airport in the United States by land mass. Over 25,982,000 embarked on a domestic flight from this location. United and Southwest almost tie for the most passengers served from this location.

Rounding out the top five for passengers traveling to another United States city is Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport with 27,903,000 passengers embarking here. American Airlines operates the world’s second busiest hub at this airport.

Rounding Out the Top 25 Airports in the United States

Like the top five airports in the United States, the next 20 are scattered across the United States. They each have their own focal points. A few are located relatively close together, so it may save companies money if they check the prices at other possible locations.

Busiest Airports in the United States No. 6-25 Rank Location Passengers Served Major Carrier 6 McCarran International 20,516,000 Southwest 7 Charlotte Douglas International 20,394 American 8 Phoenix Sky Harbor 20,201,000 American 9 Seattle/Tacoma International 18,810,000 Alaska 10 San Francisco International 19,243.000 United 11 Orlando International 17,056,000 Southwest 12 Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport 16,619,000 Delta 13 Detroit Metro Wayne County 15,081,000 Delta 15 George Bush Intercontinental Airport 15,299,000 United 16 Newark Liberty International Airport 13,422,000 United 17 John F. Kennedy 13,464,000 Jetblue 18 LaGuardia 13,829,000 Delta 19 Philadelphia International 13,138,000 American 20 Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall 11,513,000 Southwest 21 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International 10,975,000 JetBlue 22 Ronald Reagan Washington National 11,252,000 American 23 Salt Lake City International 10,538.000 Delta 24 Chicago Midway International 10,597,000 Southwest 25 Miami International 10,790,000 American

Remember that these are the airports ranked by number of passengers starting their United States destination trip there.

The busiest airports in the United States handle the majority of 932 million passengers who get on and off a plane in the country annually. Currently, most planes fly at about 82 percent capacity. The number of people flying continues to rise each year. Therefore, these airports are likely to get busier.